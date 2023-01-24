First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

FR opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

