First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.14.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
FR opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96.
First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.