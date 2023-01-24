Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.