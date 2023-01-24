Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT at $151.33

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBGSY shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($168.48) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.3 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.