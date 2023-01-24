Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

SCRYY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Scor from €21.50 ($23.37) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($26.09) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.16. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

