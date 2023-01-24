HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HireQuest by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HireQuest in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HireQuest by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQI opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. HireQuest had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About HireQuest

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Recommended Stories

