Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Iida Group Price Performance
Shares of ANTOF stock opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. Iida Group has a 12-month low of C$14.63 and a 12-month high of C$15.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.56.
Iida Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iida Group (ANTOF)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.