Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Iida Group Price Performance

Shares of ANTOF stock opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. Iida Group has a 12-month low of C$14.63 and a 12-month high of C$15.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.56.

Iida Group Company Profile

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

