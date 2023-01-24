Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Drops By 5.8%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,361,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 3,567,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Gear Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Gear Energy stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.49.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.