Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Update

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,980,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 22,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.