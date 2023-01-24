Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.69 and its 200 day moving average is $256.96. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

