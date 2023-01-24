Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Decreases By 5.7%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

CWST stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

