Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Declines By 5.7%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $368.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.