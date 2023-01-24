Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Elevate Credit Price Performance
Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevate Credit
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.