Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

