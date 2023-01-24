Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 10,340,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.