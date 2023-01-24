Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 10,340,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

