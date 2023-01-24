Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 779,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ashland Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ashland by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

