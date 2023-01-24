Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 80,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

