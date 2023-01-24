Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €99.04 ($107.65) on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($79.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of €106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.33.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

