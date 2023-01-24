Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 195 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.44) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.50 ($1.48).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 91.53 ($1.13) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock has a market cap of £25.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

