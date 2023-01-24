Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $782.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $785.90.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $729.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $732.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.52.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,678,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

