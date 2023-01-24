Prudential (NYSE:PUK) & China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Critical Survey

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Prudential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Prudential has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Prudential pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Prudential pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prudential and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential 1 0 3 1 2.80 China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential and China Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential $26.50 billion 1.68 -$2.04 billion $2.62 12.38 China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential N/A N/A N/A China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prudential beats China Life Insurance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles. It manages assets across equity, fixed income, multi asset, quantitative, and alternative strategies on behalf of institutional and individual investors. Prudential plc provides its products and services through agency sales force, banks, and brokers. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

