Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.75.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $164.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

