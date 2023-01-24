Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,613,443 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

