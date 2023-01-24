Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT at $167.00

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.43.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 160 ($1.98) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.28) to GBX 208 ($2.58) in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

