THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $79.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $100.14. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 112,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in THOR Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

