American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.54.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of AEO opened at $15.81 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

