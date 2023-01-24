Analyzing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 10.53% 24.11% 12.81% Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

70.0% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shutterstock and Auddia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.88 $91.88 million $2.33 26.69 Auddia $110,000.00 118.32 -$14.01 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shutterstock and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 2 3 0 2.60 Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.23%. Auddia has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Auddia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Auddia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

