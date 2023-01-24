Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.