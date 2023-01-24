Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCEGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

