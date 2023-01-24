Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

