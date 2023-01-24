Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$11.89.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.0744 dividend. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

