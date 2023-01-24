Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Declines By 5.6%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

