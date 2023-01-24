EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

EngageSmart Stock Up 1.3 %

ESMT opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.66 and a beta of 0.43.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

