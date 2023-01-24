Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.31. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

