Short Interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Drops By 5.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 80,388 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,729,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZOO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cazoo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

About Cazoo Group

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.