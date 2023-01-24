Short Interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Drops By 5.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 80,388 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,729,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CZOO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cazoo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.
Cazoo Group Price Performance
About Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Featured Stories
