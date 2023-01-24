Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Black Hills by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 81,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKH opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

