Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in December

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,020,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 81,496,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Banco Comercial Português has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPCGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Comercial Português from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

