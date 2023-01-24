Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Clene from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.19. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 4,043.36% and a negative net margin of 5,580.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 2,871,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,899,999.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,293,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,620.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,080,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

