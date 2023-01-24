Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $45.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after acquiring an additional 771,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 419,882 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

