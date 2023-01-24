Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Declines By 5.4%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance

FLXT opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

