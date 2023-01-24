HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HOCFF opened at C$64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.90. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$46.95 and a twelve month high of C$79.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific and HOCHTIEF Europe. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

