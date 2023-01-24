American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $365.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 71.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.