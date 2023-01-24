Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,455,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $803.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

