Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Furukawa Electric Price Performance

Shares of Furukawa Electric stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Furukawa Electric has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

Featured Articles

