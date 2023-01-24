Financial Analysis: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) & National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimco Realty and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 6 4 0 2.40 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $47.89, indicating a potential upside of 24.68%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kimco Realty pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 234.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Kimco Realty and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 9.91 $844.06 million $0.37 59.08 National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 5.96 $105.25 million $0.94 40.86

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 14.66% 2.50% 1.37% National Storage Affiliates Trust 12.78% 4.33% 1.70%

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Kimco Realty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

