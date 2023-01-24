Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) versus AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Financial Survey

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -71.25% -42.99% -36.30% AVITA Medical -93.38% -32.11% -28.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.40 million 1.31 -$4.11 million ($0.74) -1.79 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.24 -$26.58 million ($1.19) -7.11

This table compares Nephros and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nephros and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 1 0 2.50 AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nephros presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 296.23%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Summary

Nephros beats AVITA Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Pathogen Detection segment develops and sells portable, real-time water testing systems designed to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens in approximately one hour. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc. through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

