Critical Review: enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) versus PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -56.38% -53.02% PAVmed N/A -112.81% -70.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for enVVeno Medical and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

PAVmed has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 657.98%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enVVeno Medical and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$16.53 million ($2.58) -1.88 PAVmed $500,000.00 85.54 -$50.35 million ($0.98) -0.48

enVVeno Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed. enVVeno Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

enVVeno Medical beats PAVmed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

