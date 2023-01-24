Contrasting ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% Innoviz Technologies -2,071.90% -48.50% -40.58%

Volatility and Risk

ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ADOMANI and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 133.33 -$153.56 million ($0.88) -6.10

ADOMANI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innoviz Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ADOMANI and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.91%.

Summary

ADOMANI beats Innoviz Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

