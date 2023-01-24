Analyzing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52% Newmont 8.28% 8.07% 4.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Athena Gold and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 8 6 0 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

Newmont has a consensus price target of $63.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Athena Gold.

This table compares Athena Gold and Newmont’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -3.00 Newmont $12.22 billion 3.48 $1.17 billion $1.26 42.56

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont beats Athena Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

