Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Financial Contrast

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenidge Generation and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 661.50%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.11%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.39 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.23 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.36 $79.62 million ($1.15) -2.99

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40% HIVE Blockchain Technologies -49.77% -19.91% -16.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Greenidge Generation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

