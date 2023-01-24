Analysts Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target at $144.71

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

