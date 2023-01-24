ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 913.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 1,093,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after acquiring an additional 663,668 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in ABB by 3,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 624,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ABB by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 382,644 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.17 on Thursday. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

