Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

